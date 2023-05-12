DMG Media Partners With Cricket Ireland to Sponsor Women’s Super Series

DMG Media has teamed up with Cricket Ireland as its new media partner while its female-focused website EVOKE will sponsor the Super Series, the organisation’s domestic women’s competition.

The partnership comes at a period of growth for women’s cricket in Ireland, with Cricket Ireland becoming only the second sport in Ireland to offer full-time professional playing contracts for women last year. National programmes have been launched for girls and women and increased professionalism has seen match fees introduced at the Super Series level.

This partnership will raise awareness of women’s cricket and will create a better understanding of the sport in Ireland while building the profile of its rising stars, according to DMG Media.

“Irish Cricket is undergoing one of the fastest and most exciting transformations in modern sport. We are delighted to begin this partnership with Cricket Ireland where we will promote the play and the players through our portfolio of consumer and B2B media brands,” says Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media.

In recent years DMG Media has built strong relationships with a number of sporting bodies including Irish men’s and women’s football, Irish horse racing, GAA and rugby. It also started a campaign to encourage young women to stay in sport using the slogan, #StrongerwithSport. This campaign will now continue to grow into domestic cricket.

“One of the key successes of our investment in Irish cricket in recent years has been the growth of women’s and girls’ cricket. We are delighted that the team from DMG Media have seen the value of the sport and we hope that we can leverage this partnership to grow further.The Super Series has grown enormously in profile and interest particularly since we began livestreaming the matches in 2020. The well-used phrase: ‘If you can’t see it, you can’t be it’ is a guiding principle behind our investment in this area of our sport, and now to bring a renowned media brand on board will hopefully take the competition to the next level. Our thanks to Paul and his team for their support,” says Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland.