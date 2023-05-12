F&B Huskies Gets Its Paws on New Campaign for Allianz

F&B Huskies (formerly In the Company of Huskies) has rolled out a new campaign for Allianz Insurance to promote its pet insurance offering.

The campaign is being rolled out in print, digital and OOH.

Called “Pawscription” the campaign aims to reframe the value pets hold for their owners and drive home the message that pet insurance doesn’t just benefit the pet, it benefits the owner too.

In response to research that showed evidence that pets help ease stress, promote exercise, and even improve cognition in older people, F&B Huskies created a campaign to visually show this powerful connection.

The team created an illustrated print series of pets in CGI. At a glance, the animals appear to be medicine, but on second look, you see that they’re cleverly posed cats and dogs. Crafting every aspect of the pets down to their fur and whiskers and placement of limbs and tails, pets were posed to mimic the shape of pharmaceutical products. As a result, the minimalist composition reflects the clean, pared-back world of pharmaceuticals while allowing the subject, our pets, to remain the focus.

According to Mark Brennan, head of marketing, Allianz: “Pets are a staple in so many Irish homes. However, 75% of Irish pet owners don’t have pet insurance. We know people care greatly about their pets, yet many people don’t translate this into the huge benefits of protecting them with pet insurance. Our ‘Pawscription’ campaign highlights the connection between our lovable companions’ health and our own in a playful and engaging way.”

Damian Hanley, Creative Director at F&B Huskies, comments: “Pets have proven to have a huge benefit for mental health. So, you don’t want to take away from that by worrying about their health. That’s what pet insurance is for, and that’s what this campaign is about,” adds Damian Hanley, creative director, F&B Huskies.

Credits

Agency: F&B Huskies

Executive Creatice Director: Damian Hanley

Creative Director: Nick Kelly

Creative: Director: Liam Olding

Creative: Helen O’Higgins

Creative: Gerry McBride

Client Services Director: Sarah Deeny

Account Director: Fiona Cunniffe

Head of Planning & Behavioural Science: Niamh Murphy

Head of Content Production: Ciarán Walsh –

Design: Mark Corry

Account Executive: Chloe Bates

Client: Allianz

Head of Marketing: Mark Brennan

Marketing & Communications Manager: Valerie Hedin

Marketing & Communications Executive: Joe Campbell