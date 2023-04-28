The Indie List Partners with Laya & 123.ie for Freelancer Insurance Deals

The freelance marketing talent agency The Indie List, which was founded by Una Herlihy and Peter McPartlin, has partnered with Laya Healthcare and 123.ie to offer special deals on health, home, and car insurance for freelancers.

As the freelance economy continues to grow, The Indie List recognises the importance of protecting the financial well-being of its members. With this in mind, it has partnered with Laya Healthcare to offer specialised health insurance packages designed specifically for freelancers. These packages include comprehensive coverage for medical expenses, access to a network of healthcare professionals, and additional wellness benefits to support the health and well-being of freelancers.

In addition to health insurance, The Indie List has also partnered with 123.ie to offer special deals on home and car insurance for freelancers. Recognising that freelancers often work from home and rely on their vehicles for their business, these insurance packages are designed to meet the unique needs of freelancers who require flexible and comprehensive coverage for their homes and cars.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Una and Peter to bring special insurance deals to their freelance community,” said Elaine Knowles, CMO of 123.ie. “We are here to help people prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. We’re always open to new partnerships that are tailored for specific groups and this one for the large and growing base of marketing freelancers is a great initiative.”

According to Kevin Kent, head of marketing at Laya Healthcare: “After successfully working with the Indie List on a number of projects over the last two years, we are delighted to extend this relationship and form a partnership to benefit their community. Freelancers as self-employed individuals can often be put off investment in health insurance. So it’s great that The Indie List have taken the initiative to bring this front of mind and partnered with us to offer a special deal.”

For more information about The Indie List and its collaboration with Laya Healthcare and 123.ie, visit www.indielist.ie.