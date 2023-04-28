Jim Mooney: An Appreciation

Jim Mooney, the hugely popular founder of advertising agency Ad Vantage Media, has passed away suddenly at the age of 55.

Jim’s smile, energy and enthusiasm were legendary, and his professionalism, drive and charismatic personality were the perfect mix for the media industry.

After a career in the Irish Press and Irish Times, Jim started Ad Vantage Media (AVM) in 2009 with four clients, and the thriving company now looks after over 30 brands.

This growth was achieved through a journey of many road miles, face-to-face meetings and Jim’s belief that people buy people.

He loved working with the people behind client brands such as Clarins, Hastings Hotels, Weir & Sons and HaloCare, believing that you can only build empires if you are a part of a team.

He built a devoted and close-knit team of eight people in Ad Vantage Media, and they are determined to further grow the company in his image.

He was also a partner in social media agency Media Social which looks after clients such as Clarins, WEEE Ireland and John West.

Jim loved media, and the world of advertising. He started as a copyboy with the Irish Press in the eighties before joining their marketing department, eventually moving across to D’Olier Street in 1995 where he spent 14 happy years in advertising.

He quickly rose through the ranks to a role which he excelled at, training and managing his own team as a Key Account Manager.

Jim was a lifelong Leeds United fan and marched on together with the club through thick and thin, always believing that the good times were just around the corner.

The good times did come with his favourite team of all, his beloved wife and best friend Elaine, and their three amazing children Kate, Ciara and Erica.

Jim’s favourite time was one-to-one, and he lost no opportunity to spend time with his girls, inventing reasons to give them lifts even if they had their own transport.

A gifted athlete in his younger days in Donaghmede, Jim was a renowned goalkeeper and had trials with Wolves in England and played with Bohemians B team.

As a coach, he trained the North Dublin League schoolboys team and recently proudly managed Liffey Bank to the Under 16 Metropolitan Girls League title.

“He lit up every room and saw opportunity around every corner,” said Emmet Reidy, his business partner.

“You couldn’t but smile on meeting him. He was one of a kind and it was an honour to have known him on a personal and professional level.”

He filled every day with good humour, and brought joy to everyone who was lucky enough to cross his path.