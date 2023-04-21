Tickets Still Available for Media Awards 2023

With less than a week to go until the Media Awards 2023, a limited number of tickets are still available for the gala black-tie event which will take place in Dublin’s RDS on Thursday, May 27.

The final round of live-judging kicked off this week and is due to finish on Monday, according to the organisers. Out of 299 entries, 117 made the shortlist this year, making it one of the most competitive years since the awards were established in 2011.

Table and ticket bookings can be purchased HERE

The Media Awards 2023 will kick off with a drinks reception starting at 6.30pm in Hall One The RDS, Dublin 4 (Entrance is via the Main RDS entrance on Merrion Road and opposite The Horse Show House Pub). Dinner will be served at 7.45pm and the event will conclude at 1.30am.