OOH bursts in Q1 for new electric vehicles have increased the sector’s display value by 60%.

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

New Car Launches Help Drive Resurgence on OOH

OOH bursts in Q1 for new electric vehicles such as the Opel Mokka, Fiat 500e, Toyota C-HR, and ORA Funky Cat have increased the sector’s display value by 60% (excluding dealers), reports PML Group in its latest quarterly Watch bulletin. The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) reports that new car registrations for March were up 37% when compared to March 2022 with EVs increasing by 49%.

Retail remains the biggest category on the medium with a 13% share of voice led by supermarkets & convenience stores which comprise over half of this activity. Sports shops and opticians are the major growth sectors within this category. The food category comes in second with a 65% YoY increase in display values driven by growth among dairy and plant-based brands.

Biggest percentage year on year increases in display value among the top 10 categories are political & advisory (+115%), soft drinks (+68%) and energy (+141%). The display value of the top 10 categories on OOH was up 23% in Q1 on the same period last year.

McDonald’s was the highest investing brand in Q1, followed by Cadbury, ESB and Vodafone. Tesco, Warner Bros and Coca Cola also feature.

When it comes to advertisers, Diageo was the largest on Outdoor with visible activity for brands including Guinness 0.0 and Rockshore. Mondelēz activity for Cadbury included Daymaker, Easter Eggs, Crème Egg and Hot Chocolate. McDonald’s was active with campaigns including McSpicy, Breakfast range, McPlant and Eurosaver range. Supermarkets make an appearance in the top ten in the form of Musgrave Group (SuperValu and Centra) and Tesco, while Vodafone and eir representing telecoms, are also present. The top ten advertisers increased their OOH display value by 26% in Q1 versus the same period last year.

Commenting on the figures James Byrne, Marketing Manager with PML Group said “My takeout from our latest report is the attractiveness of the OOH medium for both FMCG and car brands. The battle for supermarket sales extends beyond the shelves further up the path or purchase in retail and roadside environments. Visibility on-street, especially on billboards, continues to be a popular strategy for new car launches.”

Bank of Ireland Makes Finance Childs Play

Bank of Ireland is running a national OOH campaign targeting schools to promote its Youth Financial Wellbeing programme. Planned by Carat and PML the campaign incorporates 48 Sheet and 96 Sheet billboards, Metropoles, Bus Shelters and Commuter dPods.

The new campaign, created by agency partner Oliver Ireland is fronted by Emmy Award-winning TV personality Baz Ashmawy alongside a lookalike puppet.

Considered to be the No.1 Financial Literacy Programme for Schools, Money Smarts is packed with content, workshops and events designed to provide students with both financial literacy and key life skills they’ll benefit from for life.

Students can also put their financial literacy knowledge to the test to win some substantial prizes for their school and themselves, in the award-winning Money Smarts Challenge.

HSE led ‘Dementia: Understand Together’ campaign Introduces new Community Symbol

HSE and partners are calling people, businesses and groups all over Ireland to get involved in making their community dementia inclusive. Almost half of Irish people say they know or have known someone living with dementia. There are approximately 64,000 people living with the condition and this is set to increase considerably which means that more and more of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime.

The posters created by BBDO Dublin are running nationally on roadside and retail shelters and screens. The campaign is planned by Spark Foundry and PML.

Sean O’Dowd, Consultant Neurologist and Clinical Lead for the HSE National Dementia Office explained: “It is wonderful to see so many people and organisations embracing this new community symbol. Social isolation is often more likely with a person with dementia. Staying socially active and engaged in their communities can help in many ways.”