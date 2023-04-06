Public House Helps BelTel Mark Good Friday Agreement with New Campaign

With the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaching next week, the Dublin-based agency The Public House has launched a new campaign for the Mediahuis-owned Belfast Telegraph to promote a special edition of its “In Focus” series.

The new campaign is called “Good Friday Agreement: In Focus” and is running across TV, press, and social.

The collage aesthetic of the campaign draws on the Belfast Telegraph’s ability to craft intricate yet unifying narratives through their newspaper. The use of hands as a creative device is a particularly interesting feature, as they have always played such an important role in Northern Ireland – from signing, shaking, and power-sharing, to absolving themselves of responsibility during Brexit.

According to Lucy Dougan, marketing manager for Mediahuis: “As the 25th-anniversary approaches, we are using this week of dedicated coverage to explore the legacy of the Good Friday Agreement with a wide array of unique features and investigative pieces across all our platforms and verticals. As Northern Ireland’s newspaper, we aim to bring issues that matter to local people to the fore, holding power to account, and The Public House have helped us to communicate this with the “In Focus” campaigns.”

Mikey Curran, associate creative director, The Public House adds: “Being from NI, I have a rosy sense of nostalgia for the early GFA days. Paramilitary ceasefires, British Army withdrawals, and peace initiatives were all huge wins, but the stance of politicians in recent years has been to use the GFA as a shield from their responsibilities. I hope to find clarity on the outcomes of the last 25 years in Belfast Telegraph’s latest supplement. Our campaign is another example of the BelTel not being afraid to ask the big questions and really tell it like it is.”

“Tell It Like It Is” is Belfast Telegraph’s brand positioning which has led to campaigns challenging the status quo and views on the environment, urban regeneration, and vaccine rollout programs in Northern Ireland over the past two years. It cements the news publisher’s position as Northern Ireland’s trusted news source.

