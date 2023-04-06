Thinkhouse Brings a Dash of Hollywood to New eFlow Campaign

Thinkhouse has created a new campaign for eFlow, the operator of the tolling system on Dublin’s M50 motorway and a provider of electronic tags for use on all toll roads in the Republic of Ireland.

Called “Accounts & Accountability” it is the biggest marketing campaign undertaken by eFlow to date and is running across VOD, audio, social and OOH. Media is being managed by Zenith, part of Core and the assets for the campaign were produced by Thinkhouse’s in-house film and content studio, using its bespoke Green Production process.

‘Accounts & Accountability’ is part of the brand’s ‘Directors Cut’ platform – a series of marketing campaigns developed by Thinkhouse, which picked up the account in 2019, to bring “hard-working functional messaging to life in a playful way; with mock, Hollywood-worthy, movie trailers.”

This campaign takes inspiration from the world of cinema and on-demand content to “playfully reimagine multi-genre movie posters to help educate drivers on how to pay their eFlow tolls.” The messaging was also brought to life across three themed ‘posters’, each seeding a snappy, memorable hook to help drivers choose the right eFlow digital solution for them (from the M50 Quick Pay app, the M50 Video account and how to avoid unnecessary penalties.)

The platform launched using a mix of transport and digital-first formats including DOOH / OOH, digital and social in addition to location-based printed content.

According to Rory Deegan, marketing and customer experience director, eFlow: “This platform has proved to be one of the most successful creative activations that the brand has ever created – delivering triple digit growth on digital channel engagement, video account subscriptions and app downloads. This is the 3rd wave of campaigns under the ‘Director’s Cut’ platform and I think ‘Accounts & Accountability’ perfectly captures eFlow’s very simple message – how to save money on your tolls – in an engaging, fun and memorable way.”

“We’ve re-imagined ‘The Directors Cut’ in different ways but we have never strayed from our core creative approach – to reposition how tolling is talked about (in a memorable and distinctive way). The concept continues to work in each and every new wave of comms because we’ve created a platform rooted in culture – using playful visuals, stylised genre cues and killer copy at its heart,” adds Dave Byrne, head of creative services, Thinkhouse.

