Media Awards Judging Underway as Entries Up by 12% in 2023

A total of 299 entries to the Media Awards 2023 were submitted this year, a 12pc increase on the number of entries from 2022, according to the organisers. Entries closed last Monday, March 27.

With the first round of judging already underway, the shortlist will be published next Thursday, April 6th at 6pm. Judging for Round Two, which will involve live presentations will take place between April 19 and April 21.

Tickets for the gala event, which will once again be held in the RDS on April 27, will go on sale on Monday April 3 on a first come, first serve basis.

The organisers have also announced that the chair of this year’s panel of judges is Leo Moore. With a long and distinguished track record in advertising and media, Moore has worked for a number of agencies and clients over the last 25 years including Irish International, McCann Erickson, RTÉ and Diageo Ireland, where he worked as a media manager. More recently he has worked with Facebook/Meta and has held various global roles within the company since joining in 2016. He currently serves as global director, creative systems & small business group, creative shop.

A panel of over 60 Irish and international judges has been assembled this year. Some of the recent additions to the judging panel include Emer Lawn, managing director of Starcom, part of Core; Tim Healy, Mercator Marketing Research, Rachel Hynes, marketing & advertising consultant; William Ryan, Limerick Post and Alison O’Neill, media director of Ardmore. A full list of judges is available HERE

For more information on Media Awards 2023 visit www.mediaawards.ie