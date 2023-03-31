Out \ Look: House of Disney+ Illuminates Camden Street

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

House of Disney+ Illuminates Camden Street

Touchpoints – our key trends for 2023 – highlighted that this year will be a battle of brands, where the best creative idea and execution will ultimately win the favour and, more importantly, attention of their target consumers.

In 2022 Disney+ leveraged the ‘difference of being different’ on Outdoor, realising the big, iconic & powerful storytelling prowess that it can deliver by way of custom and special builds. With its ‘House of Disney+’ campaign, the streaming service is looking to continue that trend as the master brand approaches its 100th anniversary.

Running across a mix of classic and digital formats including 48 sheets, Transvisions, dX Screens, and Digital 6s, the campaign’s standard copy sets out to remind service users that it’s not only about animation and superheroes. Planned by Zenith and Source out home, the various creatives pair off typical Disney properties with another that might surprise the unfamiliar user – ‘Think you know Disney+? Think again’.

The centrepiece of the campaign comes in the form of a building takeover at Dublin’s Camden Street as Loki goes local. The corner takeover is a media first, comprised of classic and digital elements working in tandem featuring a large banner wrapping the top of the building and a digital billboard running animated copy at ground level as consumers pass by.

“We are excited to work with Disney+ and Source on the Camden Corner activation”, notes Shane Costello, Client Director at Zenith, “This House of Disney+ campaign is all about showing the breadth of content on the platform and to highlight we have something for everyone!”.

Six-month average footfall figures for Camden Street show over 270,000 people visit the area on a monthly basis, with almost 9,000 visiting each day.

“Outdoor will play a key role in showcasing our range with the format and location of Camden Corner,” continues Costello, “This allows us to achieve this with impact in a high-footfall location to bring our creative to life.”

Emerald Park Reopening Makes Memories on OOH

One of Ireland’s most beloved family-friendly destinations has reopened its gates for 2023 with new rides and attractions and a brand new name: Emerald Park.

Planned by Spark Foundry and PML with creative by In The Company of Huskies, the park’s Outdoor campaign is running on ‘emerald’ coloured 48 Sheets across the country showcasing The Cú Chulainn Coaster and elements of the park’s zoo, inviting prospective visitors to discover the treasures to be found within.

Officially opening to the public on March 25th following extensive rebrand work, the park now features two new junior attractions, Balloon Chase and Crazy Bus. Furthermore, the zoo has welcomed a number of animals over recent months, including energetic squirrel monkeys and striking arrivals, Bira, an endangered Amur tiger and Freya, a critically endangered Amur leopard.

“We are excited to reopen for the 2023 season and welcome guests new and old to Emerald Park to enjoy everything that we have to offer,” says Charles Coyle, General Manager.

“For our rebrand, we quickly identified outdoor as a perfect medium to communicate the new name and let people know that we are both open and looking forward to seeing them,” continues Coyle, “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to upgrade the park and we hope that everyone who comes through our doors will enjoy treasured moments big and small.”

McDonald’s App Springs to Life on OOH

Starting this week McDonald’s has kicked off a promotional period where customers can avail of one-time deals and win daily prizes through the McDonald’s app.

Advertising across a mix of classic and digital formats including Bus Supersides, 6 Sheets, Adshel Live Roadside, dPods, Digipanels, and Digitshelters, ‘Spring Wins’ offers customers a daily deal to be redeemed through the app from March 29th-April 11th.

Customers can also enter into a free prize draw to win exclusive McDonald’s merchandise including towels, socks, gloves, tote bags, cosmetic bags and reusable cups.

Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, the campaign is an indicator that more and more online is being consumed Out of Home through mobile, driving IRL to URL. 18% of Irish adults were said to have downloaded an app in response to OOH as noted in the latest TGI release from Kantar. Outdoor and mobile are naturally complementary media, given the environments in which they are consumed and the ability of Out of Home to act as an online driver.

Head of Marketing at McDonald’s Jennifer Power comments; “At McDonald’s we’re all too aware, our customers are facing hardships through the cost-of-living crisis. As a value focused brand, we wanted to find additional ways to let this shine through and engage our consumers in a new and exciting way.”

“Growing our App use and downloads is a big priority for us and we felt it was time to bring our App campaign to OOH,” notes Ryan Reid, Client Director at Zenith, “PML’s recent 4T research helped to show that there is a natural relationship between OOH and direct response which is exactly what this campaign required!”.

March WATCH Review – Virgin Media Connects via OOH

As March comes to a close Virgin Media was the top campaign across cycles 5 and 6.

This came as the telecoms brand launched a brand-new integrated marketing campaign, ‘It’s Playtime’ celebrating all the things Virgin Media customers can do with the power of its services, connecting to the things they love to do and unleashing their play.

Paddy Power was out to ‘settle the score’ at Cheltenham as the bookmaker took over Dublin Airport’s T2 elevator front – the largest Outdoor format in the country – in tandem with dynamic creative on display across digital formats throughout the country.

As St. Patrick’s Day approached, Cadbury’s #BeADaymaker campaign was on display across T-Sides and classic/digital 6’s tapping into the instinctive generosity of Irish people, while Haleon’s Panadol campaign complete with a ‘Made in Ireland’ 3D special were at No.5.

The top category was once again Retail Outlets with a close to 11% SOV for the period. Beers & Ciders land at No.2 following advertising across the St. Patrick’s Weekend, with Diageo brand Guinness 0.0 featuring prominently across the country renaming bars and offering free samples on OOH.

With a notable increase of over 4% SOV YoY, the soft drinks category earns the No.3 spot as PepsiCo featured quite substantially with brands 7UP Free and Pepsi MAX.

Top advertisers and categories are based on WATCH marketing intelligence from PML Group. Based on campaign monitoring display at rate card. For full information on categories or brands, please contact the PML Group team.