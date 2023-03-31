Core Rolls Out Major Recruitment Campaign for Gardaí Siochána

With the Gardai Síochána seeking to take on an additional 1,000 new recruits in 2023, Core has rolled out a new recruitment campaign for the force to bring the total number of Gardaí in service to 15,000.

The campaign shows the true nature of the job – working at 4am, making arrests, being physically active, as well as the significant personal and social benefits such as engaging with communities, arresting criminals, helping victims of crime, and the camaraderie of colleagues.

The campaign is running across TV, press, radio, OOH, VOD, social media as well as posters in 10 different languages.

The compelling creative sets out to seek people from different backgrounds who wouldn’t necessarily have ever considered a career with the Gardaí, as well as people overseas who might consider returning to Ireland to join An Garda Síochána.

“The idea was born of conversations we had with regular serving Gardaí. We wanted to tell their authentic story, warts and all, of how tough the job could be. The ad is all shot on location and the cast features real serving members of the police service, including the radio ad voiceovers. This is an ad for and by real Gardaí not the polished ad agency version of reality. There is no job quite like it and we wanted the ad to reflect this,” says Helena Jones, creative director, Core.

