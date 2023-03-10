The Public House & EPIC Remind Revellers to Look Beyond Plastic Paddywhackery

With St Patrick’s Day almost upon us, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has launched a new campaign to remind people that there is more to Ireland’s rich cultural history that fighting leprechauns, plastic green tat and other versions of paddywhackery.
Continuing its successful ‘This Is Not Us’ campaign for EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, the Dublin-based agency The Public House has created a new campaign to capture the attention of both tourists and locals, and convince them to visit the museum at CHQ on, and around, Ireland’s national day. The new campaign stands EPIC apart as an authentic experience that provides a thorough understanding of Ireland and its people.
Working across OOH and social, the “This is not us” campaign contrasts modern-day St.Patrick’s Day attire with historical images of Irish people. The campaign isn’t about raining on anyone’s parade, but encouraging tourists and locals alike to dig a little bit deeper and discover what it truly means to be Irish and how that meaning is forever tied to the people who have left these shores.
According to Yvonne Murphy, the museum’s director of marketing: “It’s incredible that people come from all over the world to celebrate this small country, and Ireland’s history of emigration is a huge reason for that. We want people to have fun at the parade, deck themselves out in green and then come and learn a bit more about the country they are celebrating.”
Paddy O’Mahoney, associate creative director at The Public House adds: “We took a visual approach that is playful and a bit absurd to make tourists and Irish people do a double take, reflect on what St Patrick’s Day is really about, and seek out some answers at the museum”.
Credits
Agency: The Public House
Creative Director: Paddy O’Mahoney
Art Director: Delphine Perret
Senior Copywriter: Karl Graham
Junior Copywriter: Patrick Dunne
Senior Designer:Trevor Nolan
Designer: Molly Devlin
Motion Designer: Kevin Hughes
Managing Director: Catriona Campbell
Group Account Director: Terri Turner
Account Manager: Tori Campbell
Strategy Director: Sarah Walsh
Client: Epic
Founder: Neville Isdell
CEO: Aileesh Carew
Director of Marketing: Yvonne Murphy
Head of Exhibitions and Programming: Nathan Mannion
Digital Marketing Executive: James Kielty
Social Media Lead: Audrey Abaca
Production Credits:
Retoucher: Simon Williams, Kicked Pixel
Animation: Adguns
PR Agency: Vroom Digital
Head of PR: Niamh Walters
Media Agency: MWi, part of Mediaworks UK Group