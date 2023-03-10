Guinness 0.0 Toasts a St Patrick’s Day to Remember with Major Campaign

With the countdown to St Patrick’s Day well underway, Guinness has launched a new campaign to encourage responsible drinking and to promote its non-alcoholic stout Guinness 0.0 over the next two weeks.

Called “Make it a St. Patrick’s Day to Remember”, the new campaign dovetails with a nationwide promotion of the stout with free pints of Guinness 0.0 available in over 300 different locations across Ireland. Four participating iconic pub facades will be rebranded into ‘Guinness 0.0 Pubs’ including O’ Donoghues (Merrion Row, Dublin), O’ Connell’s (Eyre Sq, Galway), O’ Sullivans (Douglas, Cork) and Common Market (Belfast). Customers will receive a free pint of Guinness 0.0 on March 17th, as well as in 150 other pubs nationwide via the AnyExcuse app where a pint of Guinness 0.0 will be redeemable March 16th -19th.

Other locations include Dublin Airport on March 17th & 18th and Aviva Stadium for fans attending the highly anticipated Guinness Six Nations finale, Ireland v England on 18th March. Additionally, from March 16th-19th in 164 Tesco stores across the Republic of Ireland consumers purchasing a four-pack of Guinness with their Clubcard will receive a free four-pack of Guinness 0.0.

It is the largest promotion of Guinness 0.0 that the brewer has undertaken since it was launched in 2020.

The new TVC was created by Abbot Mead Vickers BBDO in London with media handled by PHD and PR by Wilson Hartnell. The ad is called “Singing pints” and is set to the “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler.

According to Alan McAleenan, brand director, Guinness Ireland: “St. Patrick’s Day is one of the key highlights in the social calendar, a day when we are proud to celebrate our heritage and Irish culture. We are delighted to be championing our non-alcoholic beer, Guinness 0.0, in our largest ever responsible drinking campaign in Ireland, and encourage everyone to engage in an enjoyable and responsible way to make it a St. Patrick’s Day to Remember”.