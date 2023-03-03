The Public House & Cadbury Drive Paddywhackery Out of Ireland for St Patrick’s Day

With the countdown to St Patrick’s Day already under way, The Public House has created a new campaign for Cadbury that eschews all the clichéd Paddywhackery that many other brands embrace around this time of the year.

The campaign hinges on the insight that although Irish people are immensely proud of their national identity, St Patrick’s Day celebrations can feel somewhat artificial and disingenuous.

With the help of Bounce Insights, The Public House and Cadbury undertook some research to get under the skin of what St. Patrick’s Day means to Irish people. The study concluded that Irish people don’t feel like St. Patrick’s Day truly represents them. While 61% of respondents believe St. Patrick’s Day is a day to show the world what it means to be Irish, 64% believe the day reinforces the negative Irish stereotypes such as excessive drinking. As a result, 13% spend it like a normal day and more than half (53%) believe the day to be more suited for tourists. What was clear from the research was that over half of respondents believed the friendly nature of the nation should be celebrated more. This felt like a richer, more true version of the Irish people.

According to Sarah Walsh, head of strategy at The Public House: “Our research confirmed a truth that we all instinctively felt – we really want to get involved in the Paddy’s Day festivities, but it just feels a bit disingenuous and clichéd. As a brand that’s always championed instinctive generosity, this was a perfect opportunity to reclaim St. Patrick’s Day and celebrate an Irish trait we can all be proud of.”

As part of the campaign this year Cadbury is calling on people across Ireland to ‘Be a St. Patrick’s Daymaker’ on March 17. Consumers can #BeADaymaker by showing true Irish spirit and committing small, yet meaningful acts of generosity. To help facilitate these generous acts, Cadbury is offering a free Cadbury Dairy Milk that they can gift to someone special. All they need to do to make someone’s day is pop into their local supermarket, scan the QR code on the in-store point of sale and Cadbury will send them a Daily Milk to gift onto someone for St. Patrick’s Day. Ideas on how to become a Cabdury Daymaker are illustrated through OOH, social and a 30” video which can be viewed on YouTube.

According to Cadbury brand manager, Maighréad Lynch: “At Cadbury we want to encourage people across Ireland to show the spirit of what it truly means to be Irish this St. Patrick’s Day. Through our #BeADaymaker initiative we hope to see the people of Ireland undertake acts of generosity, no matter how small. While we understand some people don’t engage with the festivity of St. Patrick’s Day, along with two thirds of Irish people, we believe it’s an opportunity to show the world what it really means to be Irish, through generous acts. This is why we are encouraging as many people as possible to Be a St. Patrick’s Daymaker.”

Dillon McKenna, creative director, The Public House, adds: “The notion of ‘daymaking’ – going out of your way to make someone else’s day – felt like an apt thing for Cadbury to encourage on Saint Patrick’s Day. We’re a big fan of the brand assets VCCP have created for Cadbury in the UK, and wanted to create a campaign that would stand alongside that work.”

