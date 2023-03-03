Accenture Partners with spunout For New Equality Campaign

Accenture and the youth mental health and information platform spunout have teamed up to roll out a new awareness campaign designed to engage, educate and encourage younger generations to talk about issues surrounding equality.

GEN E (Generation Equal) will showcase the voices, stories and lived experiences of LGBTQ+ young people and those from ethnic minority backgrounds in an effort to foster conversations about real inclusion and diversity issues faced by young people today. The collaboration will see spunout and Accenture work together to champion greater equality progress, create further opportunities to empower young people, and work to make equality a reality.

“The Generation Equality project serves as a reminder that everyone deserves to be seen, heard and valued,” says Kiki Martire, director, spunout.

“The video series celebrates the power of personal storytelling and aims to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes and inspire people to be their authentic selves, especially from an early age. It encourages younger generations to engage, educate and encourage each other to talk about issues surrounding equality and for all ages to support young people to have the confidence to find their own voices and tell their own stories.”

According to Michelle Cullen, managing director and inclusion & diversity lead for Accenture in Ireland: “We know the importance of listening to diverse stories in order to generate insight, empathy and understanding so that we can all be more inclusive. We are proud to work side-by-side with the team at spunout to champion greater diversity of representation and visibility for young people in Ireland today.

“This project aims to shed light on the unique challenges and triumphs of young people across Ireland, especially those facing intersecting inequalities based on their gender identities, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity and minority status. We hope that by sharing these stories, we can encourage Ireland’s young people to embrace who they are and feel empowered to tell their own stories.”

Five contributors will be profiled in a video series hosted on spunout.ie/genE. Each person shares their unique perspective on what equality means to them, and how they are working towards creating a more just and equitable world.

GEN E was created with the support of spunout youth Action Panels, volunteer contributors and staff. The films were produced alongside director Eamonn Murphy.

The videos, launching on March 8th, will be available on spunout.ie/genE, and on Accenture and spunout social media channels.