Wolfgang Digital Wins at European Content Awards

Wolfgang Digital has picked up an award at the European Content Awards which were held this week.

The Dublin-based agency won the ROI Content Campaign of the Year award for its work with Irish client, BodySlims, the motivational weight-loss coaching company. As part of its work for the company, Wolfgang executed an integrated content, social and email strategy for the BodySlims. The campaign , which doubled the size of the business in 10 months, focused on driving business growth by expanding into new audience segments and new target markets in the UK.

The European Content Awards recognise and reward agencies and in-house teams across Europe that leverage outstanding content within their marketing campaigns.

“Two years ago, we were celebrating winning an award for ‘highest subscriber growth’ with Bodyslims, as we prioritised building a strong foundation of first-party data to underpin their future digital marketing strategy,” says Michaela Simpson, head of content, Wolfgang Digital. “To see this strategy come full circle with an award for ROI is truly fulfilling and a testament to the team’s commitment to a future-focused strategy that reduces over reliance on paid channels,” she says.