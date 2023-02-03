IAB Ireland Webinar Series Kicks Off With Understanding Customers in a Cookieless World

With Google Chrome’s support of third-party cookies to stop by the end of 2024, and many other browsers blocking them for years, IAB Ireland will be hosting a 30-minute webinar next week to discuss how to understand your customers in the cookieless world.

Hugh Crowther, group sales director and Alan Curley, client strategy director, both of Reach Solutions Ireland, will share their learnings and insights from the publisher’s data journey to date.

The webinar will be streamed live on Wednesday, February 8, from 10am-10.30am. It is also the first in a series of IAB Ireland Industry Snapshot webinars for 2023 that will allow members to share their innovations.

“We’re looking forward to presenting to the industry our thoughts and advice on the ever-approaching issue of the post cookie world. We hope to share some of our own experiences and learnings of how we have navigated this subject ourselves and provide some guidance and tips on what the industry can do to future-proof themselves and their business for the long-term,” says Hugh Crowther.

The webinar is free to attend but registration is required. To register click HERE