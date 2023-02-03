Allcare Pharmacy Sponsors RTÉ’s Today With Claire Byrne

Allcare Pharmacy is the new sponsor of RTÉ’ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne.

In a deal that was brokered by Javelin, the 11-month sponsorship includes six ten second sponsorship stings per show, sponsor-credited promos on Rising Time, Liveline, Drivetime, Saturday with Colm O’ Mongain and Brendan O’ Connor as well as podcast and homepage sponsorship.

Today with Claire Byrne is currently joint seventh most listened-to radio programme in the country, with a daily audience of 344,000.

“Allcare Pharmacy is delighted to partner with Claire Byrne and RTE Radio 1 in 2023. As Ireland’s largest community pharmacy network, it was important for us to find a partner which reflects the informative, entertaining and important topics of the day that matter to our customers. Today with Claire Byrne is a perfect fit for a trusted community pharmacy brand like Allcare Pharmacy,” says Caroline Burton, head of retail marketing, Uniphar Group.

“RTÉ Media Sales are delighted to welcome Allcare Pharmacy as our new sponsor of Today with Claire Byrne. Allcare Pharmacy is a valued partner, and we look forward to working with them across this exciting opportunity,” adds Geraldine O’Leary, commercial director, RTÉ.

“Our strategy for Allcare Pharmacy is to bring the brand front of mind for a broad audience, with high frequency to continuously remind and prompt consumers to visit their local Allcare pharmacy,” says Aoife Hofler, director, Javelin.