Publicis Groupe Increases Stake in Core to 49%

Publicis Groupe has increased its shareholding in Ireland’s largest marketing communications company Core to 49%.

Previously, the French holding company held a 16% stake in Core, which has annual billings in the order of €210m. The decision by Publicis to increase its stake reflects greater collaboration between the two parties in recent years and will provide several synergies in the future across a number of areas.

With a stable of media and marketing brands, including Zenith, Starcom, Spark Foundry as well as Core Creative, Core Research and Core Sponsorship, the group has grown to become a major force in the advertising and marketing world in recent years, with a staff of over 320. Clients of the different agencies include some of Ireland’s largest advertisers like the The National Lottery, Fáilte Ireland, AIB, An Post, HSE and Three.

The decision by Publicis Groupe to increase its stake will not result in any day-to-day management changes and Aidan Greene will continue to work as CEO of Core.

According to Greene, CEO: “We have been strengthening our relationship with Publicis Groupe as we expand our offering. Access to expertise and technology within the global Publicis Groupe is transforming the impact of campaigns for our clients. The increase in shareholding by Publicis Groupe is a clear indication of their confidence in Core’s business. We are all excited for the next phase of growth.”

Publicis Groupe’s other Irish operations already include a 16% stake in the creative agency Publicis Dublin while the Publicis-owned creative agency BBH London set up an Irish office in 2022 to service Tesco Ireland as well as win new business.