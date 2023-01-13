The TAMI Awards Now Open for Entry

Entries are now open for The TAMIs, the annual TV planning awards which are organised by TAM Ireland.

Now in their fifth year, the awards recognise the most innovative and successful TV activity in Ireland. The winner of the Grand Prix Award will receive €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand.

Last year, Havas Media won the coveted Grand Prix for its work with Hyundai.

The 2023 awards include a number of new categories. The full list of categories includes The Best Use of Innovation, Best Use of TV Sponsorship, Best Tactical Use of TV, Best TV Strategy, Best Ongoing Use of TV, Best TV Team (Buying or Planning) of the Year.

The closing date for entries is Friday, February 24.

For more information click HERE