Radiocentre Ireland Launches New Campaign to Showcase Radioplayer App

Boys + Girls have has created a new campaign to promote the Radioplayer App for its client Radiocentre Ireland.

The “ear catching campaign” highlights the availability of Irish radio stations in the one place on the Radioplayer app and working with Folding Waves, the Dublin Based sound design and composition company, the piece is crafted to evoke the wide, ranging world of audio available through the app.

According to the agency, the new campaign is the first in a series of campaigns promoting the power for radio and audio that Radiocentre Ireland and Boys + Girls will be delivering into 2023.