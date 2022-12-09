Connelly Partners Wins NTA Account Following Competitive Pitch

Connelly Partners has picked up the creative account for the National Transport Authority (NTA) following a competitive three-way pitch. The contract is for three years.

NTA is responsible for overseeing the delivery and development of public transport in Ireland, including commercial bus and rail services, taxi services as well as major infrastructural projects and initiatives like BusConnects. T

“We are delighted to be appointed Creative Agency for the NTA at such an exciting time. We’re so looking forward to the opportunity of bringing our defiantly human approach to the NTA and their brands. It’s a fabulous win for our agency, for Eoin our new Creative Director and for the CP team on both sides of the Atlantic,” says Vaunnie McDermott, managing director, Connelly Partners Dublin.

Connelly Partners Dublin’s clients include Bus Éireann, Expressway, 123.ie, Boston Scientific (Global), Shannon Airport, Linked Finance, University of Limerick and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).