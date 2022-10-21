Virgin Media Campaign Shines a Light on Gaming Community

Virgin Media has launched a new campaign to promote the importance of reliable broadband. Called “Gamers are Athletes,” the campaign was created by Publicis Dublin and taps into the rapidly growing popularity of eSports in Ireland.

As part of the campaign, Virgin Media teamed up with the eSports team Wylde to highlight the fact that, apart from being reliant on good broadband, gamers are also athletes in their own right.

The cross-platform campaign will run on video, social, digital display and radio.

“We’re delighted to see this campaign bring our partnership with Wylde to life. With 1 in 2 Irish people gaming every day, we know how important reliability is and can support the athletes from Wylde (and all our customers) the only way we know how – with 99.9% reliable broadband,” says Niamh O’Driscoll, head of brand and marketing, Virgin Media.

“There is lots more to come from ourselves and the team at Publicis to bring this partnership to the next level,” she adds. According to Peter Dobbyn, creative director, Publicis Dublin: “Getting to know the Wylde team, you begin to understand just what it takes to become an esports athlete. These guys are the top FIFA players in the country, so we wanted to depict them not just as people who like to game, but as athletes, athletes who rely on the best kit if they are to perform at the highest level. This is only the beginning of what promises to be an exciting partnership.”

