Connector by Granite Gets Spooky for Halloween Campaign

Connector by Granite, part of the Granite group, has rolled out a new Halloween-themed social campaign for the food brand Dr Oetker.

According to Danielle Gannon, Dr Oetker Ireland, “We are delighted to launch our new social media campaign. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a complete novice, Dr. Oetker Baking’s social presence is all about supporting consumers on their baking journey! Our wide range of baking products has everything you need to make your spooky creations this Halloween.”

Called “Baking Horror Stories,” the campaign features real-life tales of woe from amateur bakers, as well as tips on how to avoid such disasters. The content strategy also sees a series of Halloween-themed baking recipes.

“Dr. Oetker has outdone themselves with an impressive range of products perfect for baking Halloween treats. We were delighted to create this campaign to inform consumers that whether you’re looking for something fun or frightful, Dr Oetker has the perfect treat for you,” according to the creative duo behind the campaign, creative director Luciano Jacob and art director Jessical Oliveira.

CREDITS:

Client: Dr. Oetker

Brand Manager: Danielle Gannon

Agency: Connector by Granite

Strategy Director: Ivan Adriel

Creative Producer: Vaughan Moore

Creative Accounts Manager: Tamara Reis

Creative Director: Luciano Jacob

Art Director: Jessica Da Silva Oliveira

Jr Art Director: Luiz Guilherme

Copywriter: Laura Duffy