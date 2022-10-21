Irish Agency Speakers to Address Ad Net Zero Global Summit

Abi Moran, CEO of Folk Wunderman Thompson and Elizabeth Sheehan, sustainability and marketing consultant and chair of Ad net Zero Ireland, have been chosen to speak at the forthcoming Ad Net Zero in Ireland at the Global Summit which takes place on November 9 and 10 in London.

The Summit will include insights from advertising leaders around the world on tackling climate change, updates on carbon measurement for all aspects of ad operations, a new certification standard, a look at the latest rules around environmental claims, a review of the five key Ad Net Zero actions.

Other speakers include; Angie Gifford, vice president EMEA, Meta, Emma Newman, CRO EMEA, Pubmatic, Fabrice Beaulieu, chief marketing, sustainability & corporate affairs officer, Reckitt, Isa Kurata, co-founder, ACT Responsible, Jemma Gould, VP, Sustainability & Communications, IPG, John Osborn, USA director, Ad Net Zero, Stephan Loerke, CEO, WFA and Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO, Havas Group.

Abi Moran, CEO of Folk Wunderman Thompson & Ad Net Zero Global Summit Speaker, “I implore all marketers and agencies beginning to engage in the race to zero to dial into the summit and learn how their brand/organisation can contribute at what is a critical time for the industry. I will do my best to give an insight into both the challenges and the successes we have had in launching Ad Net Zero in Ireland,” says Abi Moran.

“We are delighted to have formed Ad Net Zero Ireland this year and are seeking all members of the industry; advertisers, brand owners, agencies, producers and media owners to become supporters and join us in our pledge to reach Net Zero by 2030,” adds Elizabeth Sheehan.

There are currently 42 active Ad Net Zero Supporters in Ireland, with the supporter recruitment drive adding to this on a weekly basis. Ireland’s Ad Net Zero supporters are; Antidote, Arrow Films, Assembly Productions, Banjoman, BBDO, Big Fish, Bloom, Bonfire, Boys & Girls, Connelly Partners, Core, Custodian, Edelman, dentsu, Droga 5, Elevate, Energia, Fleishman Hillard, Folk Wunderman Thompson, Future Proof, Goosebump, Group M, Havas Dublin, Alliance Global Marketing, Idea, IPG Mediabrands, Javelin, Kick, Marketing Network, Media 365, Motherland, Oliver Agency, Omnicom Media Group, Owens DDB, Publicis, Pull the Trigger, Screen Scene, Sweartaker, The Public House, Thinkhouse and Verve.