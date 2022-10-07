Radiocentre Ireland to Reveal Latest Irish Audio Market Report Next Week

Details of major new research on the Irish audio market will be unveiled at a Radiocentre Ireland webinar next Tuesday, October 11.

Karen Hall of Ipsos will be on hand to discuss the findings of the Irish Audio Market Report including details about the latest trends in smart speaker ownership, podcast consumption and streaming. Hall will also discuss research into time spent with audio or “share of ear.”

The online webinar is free to attend and will begin at 12.30pm.

