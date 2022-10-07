DMG Media Rolls Out In-Store Promotional Campaign for Irish Daily Mail

With news brands now breathing a sigh of relief following the Budget 2023 decision to reduce the VAT on newspapers to 0%. DMG Media has continued to engage with its retail partners with a new promotional campaign called “Seize the Day. Everyday.”

Participating retailers are encouraged to display point of sale material prominently in their stores, including A4 posters, shelf strips and wobbler to promote sales of the Irish Daily Mail. Retail packs have been distributed to all outlets supplied by EM News, which distributes the Irish Daily Mail.

Retailers are then incentivised to support this campaign by emailing a picture of the point-of-sale displayed in store. This activity and retailer engagement support will continue for the month of October.

“The work and support of our retailer partners is key to ensuring our titles are available to our readers who value printed news so much and rely on the daily interaction with their local newsagent,” says DMG’s circulation manager, David Vaz.