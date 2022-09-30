BBDO Dublin Named as Finalist in IADAS Awards for RSA Metaverse Initiative

BBDO Dublin has been named a finalist in the Best Experimental (Metaverse) category at the 12th Annual Lovie Awards for the learning portal it created for RSA.

As a finalist, the agency is eligible to win a Lovie People’s Choice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until Thursday, October 6th, Irish voters can show their support by voting at voteRSA.ie and in doing so help spread the message about this new 3D road safety educational tool.

The Road Safety Authority Learning Portal is available to primary and secondary schools across Ireland, to teach road safety to kids. It is Ireland’s first branded metaverse and the world’s first metaverse for road safety education.

The Lovie Awards are organised by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

“BBDO Dublin and The Road Safety Authority have excelled in its category, showing fantastic prowess in digital innovation and creativity,” said Nicolas Roope, Jury Chairman of IADAS. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of its creators.”

“For an agency with an unparalleled creative heritage, this metaverse learning hub is evidence of the new agendas we continue to set for our industry, and, hot on the heels of our ground-breaking VR experiences is a continuation of BBDO Dublin’s ongoing innovation agenda,” said Shane O’Brien, BBDO’s executive creative director. “Everyone should vote for it”, he added.

Winners of the awards will be announced on November 2nd. To vote for RSA click voteRSA.ie

Credits:

Agency: BBDO DUBLIN

Executive Creative Director: Shane O’Brien

Chief Executive: Neal Davies

Head of Production: Noel Byrne

Head of Design: Fionan Healy

Art Director: Vinicius Bustamante

Copywriter: Craig Babikian

3D Animator: Eoghan Reidy

Digital Producer: Barry O’Sullivan

Strategist / Head Of Innovation: Enda Conway

Account Manager: Dan Harnett

Account Director: David Power

CTO: Stuart Culprit // Solarflare

Creative Director: Helen Bellringer // Solarflare

Client Services Director: Jay Short // Solarflare

Head of Production: John Martinelli // Solarflare

Technical Art Director: Lee Spooner // Solarflare

Road Safety and Education Manager: Christine Hegarty // RSA