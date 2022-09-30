The Public House Focuses on Belfast in New BelTel Campaign

Independent agency The Public House have launched a new campaign for Belfast Telegraph across TV, Press and Social promoting their new week-long special supplement, ‘Belfast in Focus’.

This one-off Belfast City focused edition, is part of the wider ‘In Focus’ series which investigates challenges facing the city, shines a light on the projects and policies moving it forward, and envisages the Belfast of the future.

According to Lucy Dougan, marketing manager, Mediahuis: “As a city with a long history of reinventing itself, in 2022 Belfast is once again under pressure to clean up its act, and fulfil its potential as a thriving hub for residents and visitors alike.”

Mikey Curran, associate creative director, The Public House adds: “Being from Belfast, I often wonder when we’ll clean up our act and improve our city for our childrens’ future. This edition of the Belfast Telegraph takes that thought and pushes for action, suggesting changes that our council should implement with haste. Our latest TV ad reimagines Belfast’s current wastelands as dystopian playgrounds, and the next generation playing with our generations litter.”

Credits

Agency: The Public House

Creative Director: Colin Hart

Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell

Associate Creative Director/Copywriter: Mikey Curran

Art Director: Paul Kinsella

Group Account Director: Terri Turner

Senior Account Executive: Divya Mathias

Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan

Digital Designer: Molly Devlin

Producer: Sarah Chadwick & Colette Harrop

MOTION ANIMATOR CREDITS

Motion Designer: Elliot Ruddy

CLIENT CREDITS: Belfast Telegraph

Head of Marketing and Promotions: Lee Martin

Marketing Manager: Lucy Dougan