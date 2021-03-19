Virgin Media Solutions Bets on Mr Green for Menu Boards

Virgin Media Solutions has secured the William Hill-owned Mr Green as a sponsor of its menu boards as it seeks to promote content on the Virgin Media Player.

“Menu Boards are a premium opportunity that allow the advertiser to bring the brand to life in a non-intrusive way when the audience is highly engaged. We are delighted to bring this industry first opportunity to clients to help create some talkability for their brands. This is another good example of how Virgin Media Solutions are working to create innovative opportunities for brands looking to stand out in the Irish market,” says Ben Mulligan, head of partnerships & digital innovation, Virgin Media Solutions.

According to Frank Bijman, marketing director William Hill & Mr Green: “We are looking for Mr. Green to stand out in Ireland. I briefed the Wavemaker team in Dublin to devise an innovative campaign that would drive the Mr. Green campaign forward. I’m delighted with the media first we have achieved with VMS”.

“We love challenges, particularly ones where we have to drive real cut-through for the brand. This partnership with VMS is a really good example of that” adds Gavin Collins, head of content marketing, Wavemaker which brokered the sponsorship deal.