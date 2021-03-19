RTÉ & Spark Foundry Tap Zig & Zag for ESB Science Blast Campaign

RTÉ Creative Services and Spark Foundry have created a new creative and media campaign to promote ESB Science Blast. The campaign will run across RTÉ TV and its digital platforms.
ESB Science Blast is a programme that empowers primary school children- from 3rd to 6th class- to investigate the science behind a simple question.
The campaign features the inimitable Zig & Zag, taps into the natural curiosity of children to question the world around them and ask “why?”. The TV execution will be complemented by long form episodic content hosted on RTÉ.ie featuring Zig & Zag answering a series of science questions posed by primary school students from across the country.
According to Lisa Browne, head of marketing and customer insights, ESB: “Participation in ESB Science Blast helps children develop key skills like critical thinking, creativity and problem solving. And, they also have a lot of fun! We felt that Zig and Zag really share the natural curiosity children have for the world around them, and loved how they brought their own unique irreverent humour to the project, while still demonstrating how important it is, for us all, to question and investigate the truth behind something you are told.”
Credits:
Client: ESB
Head of Marketing and Customer Insights, ESB: Lisa Browne
ESB Corporate Sponsorship: Maire Scully
ESB Marketing Executive: Megan Reid
Creative: RTÉ Creative
Creative Director: Gavin McAuliffe
Copy: Ciaran Morrison , Mick O’Hara and Gavin McAuliffe
Agency Lead: Ann Delaney
Content Manager: Yolanda Zaw
Production Co-Ordinator: Jan Power
Media: Spark Foundry
Lead: Jane McNamara