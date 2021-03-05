Mediaworks Appoints Caroline Hughes & Alan McAuley to the Board

Mediaworks, part of Core, has strengthened its board with the appointment of Caroline Hughes and Alan McAuley.

Hughes joined Mediaworks in 2017 having previously worked with Irish and UK agencies like MediaCom, Mindshare and Walker Media.

“I have always been motivated by making a difference for our clients and delivering the best solutions, with their success at the heart of what we do. I am delighted to join the Mediaworks board and I’m looking forward to building on our unique offering with the extremely talented team of people that we work with both in Mediaworks and across Core,” she says.

McAuley, meanwhile, is the agency’s head of digital and joined it in 2017 having previously worked for Dentsu agencies Carat and iProspect as well as Harvest Digital in the UK.

“The opportunity to work closely with brilliant people – both from our clients’ teams and also within Mediaworks and Core – is what really excites me. In joining the Board of Mediaworks, I am being afforded additional opportunities to make a positive impact for our clients, our company and our industry. We are at a real turning point for the industry in relation to creativity, technology, and performance. I want to make sure that Mediaworks are at the top of every list in relation to these subjects,” says McAuley.

According to Paul Moran, managing director of the agency: “Alongside our clients and colleagues, I have witnessed the strengths of both Alan and Caroline over the past four years. They both continually deliver on our promise of “forward, thinking” and their participation and inputs at Board level will ensure that Mediaworks will continue to be recognised as one of Ireland’s most client focussed, most creative and most awarded media agencies.”