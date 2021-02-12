B&A Research Shows Consumer Confidence Dented by January Covid-19 Statistics

Consumer confidence fell back in January as the Covid-19 infection rates and health related restrictions increased, according to the latest B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer.

This latest wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from 14th – 21st January 2021. Currently consumer confidence is at –52, reversing the improvement experienced during November, when it was at -46.

The decline in consumer confidence is also reflected by a decline in consumer attitudes towards spending.

These declines are hardly surprising however due to the increasing virus incidence and tightening of Covid-19 health related restrictions, which occurred during the fieldwork period.

Contrary to these declines, consumer attitudes towards intention to save, the value of personal assets and personal finances continue to see some improvement (albeit from a low base), which may be due to the roll out of vaccinations.

Thus, it appears Covid concerns will continue to be a dominant influence on Irish consumers and until the Covid-19 vaccine is widely available consumer sentiment will remain volatile.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,042 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s online omnibus.

