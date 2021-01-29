Core appoints Caitriona Ní Laoire as MD Within Agency’s Creative Practice

Caitriona Ní Laoire has been appointed as managing director within Core’s creative practice. She joins Core from BBDO Dublin where she was head of account management. Prior to this she worked for Rothco and Saatchi & Saatchi in London.

As managing director, she will head up Core’s brand development team which specializes in long-term brand oriented communications. In her new role she will work alongside Dave Griffin who has been appointed managing director of Core’s second creative unit which is centered around short-term, activation-led communications. Both MDs will work alongside Liam Wielopolski, executive creative director.

Following a period of rapid growth, Core’s creative practice now employs 52 people and clients include Failte Ireland, the National Lottery, Irish League of Credit Unions, KFC and Heineken’s cider brands.

Geoff McGrath, Core’s director of transformation adds: “I am delighted that Caitriona is joining Core. She brings with her an impressive knowledge of what drives effectiveness, as well as a genuine passion for creativity. This appointment, along with the other recent additions to our team, provides clients with proven leadership in the area of creativity. Coupled with our already established leadership in areas such as media, data and sponsorship, we are in a unique position to offer clients a truly collaborative, more powerful solution.”