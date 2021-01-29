IAPI Updates Pitch Guidelines & Introduces New Agile Pitch Process

With 2021 set to be a busy year for pitching, IAPI has published updated pitch guidelines following consultation with the wider advertising and marketing industry. The new guidelines are supported by the Advertisers Association of Ireland and the Marketing Institute.

The updated guidelines cover pitches for media and creative accounts as well as a new set of guidelines for “agile pitches” which has been created for clients that typically have a budget of less than €300,000 or who are looking for an agency for a one-off project.

“I’m delighted with the level of engagement and input we received from our membership and other industry stakeholders so, I’d like to thank everyone involved in producing these essential guides,” says Shenda Loughnane, President, IAPI and Group Managing Director, Dentsu.

“As an agency leader I have taken part in many streamlined and incredibly well-run pitch processes. However, a pitch process that does not follow a set of clear, best practice principles can be costly for both parties in terms of both time and money. This is something that all IAPI members are keen to avoid and these guides will allow us to begin to set an overall industry standard for the pitch process,” she says.

The publication of the new IAPI pitch guidelines, also coincides with the biennial review of IAPI accredited pitch consultants. Each current IAPI accredited pitch consultant underwent a review in January 2019 and those successful were accredited for a two-year period. This comprehensive review asks for the consultants’ agreement to follow the new pitch guidelines to ensure that all parties involved in pitching are fully aligned. The 2021 IAPI accreditation will be awarded at the beginning of March to successful pitch consultants.

To complement these guides, IAPI has created a complete resource hub for pitching (iapi.ie/pitching) where all the relevant documents, templates and contracts are available.