Huskies Rolls Out New Triple Decker Campaign for Apache Pizza

With the home delivery and takeaway market enjoying solid growth during the ongoing pandemic, In the Company of Huskies has created a new campaign for Apache Pizza, it’s the first piece of work for the brand since it picked up the account in October 2020.

The new campaign aims to highlight the brand’s new offering, The Triple Decker Box, which includes three boxes of pizza and sides as well as side orders.

According to Sandra Carrasco Rodriguez, senior brand manager, Apache Pizza: “Apache Pizza is committed to providing the best experience for its customers. With more people staying at home, we wanted to extend our offering with new and fun products and so our innovative Triple Decker Box was created. The campaign had to reflect this uniqueness and connect with our audience, and Huskies perfectly executed and met our objectives for this launch.”

Brian Leonard, managing director, Huskies adds: “It was exciting to work with Apache Pizza on this launch. We needed a campaign that was as innovative as the offer. The creative very effectively promotes the Triple Decker Box and brings to life their brand platform ‘We love Extra’.”

The campaign highlighting the new triple offering will run across TV, social and digital.

Credits:

Agency: In The Company of Huskies

Managing Director – Brian Leonard

Creative Director – Damian Hanley

Copywriter – Cillian Kenny

Art Director – Greg Colley

Business Director – Rohit Verma

Account Director – Claire Slevin

Producer – Ciarán Walsh

Head of Design – Chris Flynn

Designer – Nicole McMahon

Designer – Emily Blaney

Designer – Eamonn Finn

Client: Food Delivery Brands Group

Sandra Carrasco Rodriguez – Senior Brand Manager

Marta Marin Ojeda – Senior Marketing Specialist

Production: Bold Puppy

Director – Bob Gallagher

Producer – Séamus Waters, Luke Daly

DP – Evan Barry

Production Design – Margot Cullen

Costume – Sarah Flanagan, Paula O’Reilly

Editor – Bob Gallagher

Post-Production:

SFX – Eddie Sheanon, Raygun

Sound Mix – Steven Maher, Raygun

VO Record – Colm O’Rourke, Raygun

Grading – Philip Hambi, MPC

Music – Drums performed by Dylan Lynch, Composition by Bob Gallagher

Photography:

Photographer – Mike O’Toole

Food Stylist – Anne-Marie Tobin