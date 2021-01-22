Huskies Rolls Out New Triple Decker Campaign for Apache Pizza

With the home delivery and takeaway market enjoying solid growth during the ongoing pandemic, In the Company of Huskies has created a new campaign for Apache Pizza, it’s the first piece of work for the brand since it picked up the account in October 2020.
The new campaign aims to highlight the brand’s new offering, The Triple Decker Box, which includes three boxes of pizza and sides as well as side orders.
According to Sandra Carrasco Rodriguez, senior brand manager, Apache Pizza: “Apache Pizza is committed to providing the best experience for its customers. With more people staying at home, we wanted to extend our offering with new and fun products and so our innovative Triple Decker Box was created. The campaign had to reflect this uniqueness and connect with our audience, and Huskies perfectly executed and met our objectives for this launch.”
Brian Leonard, managing director, Huskies adds: “It was exciting to work with Apache Pizza on this launch. We needed a campaign that was as innovative as the offer. The creative very effectively promotes the Triple Decker Box and brings to life their brand platform ‘We love Extra’.”
The campaign highlighting the new triple offering will run across TV, social and digital.
Credits:
Agency: In The Company of Huskies
Managing Director – Brian Leonard
Creative Director – Damian Hanley
Copywriter – Cillian Kenny
Art Director – Greg Colley
Business Director – Rohit Verma
Account Director – Claire Slevin
Producer – Ciarán Walsh
Head of Design – Chris Flynn
Designer – Nicole McMahon
Designer – Emily Blaney
Designer – Eamonn Finn
Client: Food Delivery Brands Group
Sandra Carrasco Rodriguez – Senior Brand Manager
Marta Marin Ojeda – Senior Marketing Specialist
Production: Bold Puppy
Director – Bob Gallagher
Producer – Séamus Waters, Luke Daly
DP – Evan Barry
Production Design – Margot Cullen
Costume – Sarah Flanagan, Paula O’Reilly
Editor – Bob Gallagher
Post-Production:
SFX – Eddie Sheanon, Raygun
Sound Mix – Steven Maher, Raygun
VO Record – Colm O’Rourke, Raygun
Grading – Philip Hambi, MPC
Music – Drums performed by Dylan Lynch, Composition by Bob Gallagher
Photography:
Photographer – Mike O’Toole
Food Stylist – Anne-Marie Tobin