Research Excellence Awards’ Winners to Showcase their Entries

The winners of the Marketing Society of Ireland’s Research Excellence Awards 2020 will showcase their winning work at a virtual event on Thursday, January 28 January between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.
MCCP scooped three awards, one of which included the overall Grand Prix award for its ‘Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic’. As part of the win MCCP was also awarded a coveted speaker platform at the 2021 ESOMAR Conference.
This year, the judges awarded winners in eight categories who conveyed excellence in areas including, Advertising and Ad Media Research, Brand Development and Strategy, Customer Experience Research and COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth.
The judging panel for the Marketing Society of Ireland Research Excellence Awards 2020 comprised of Judging Chair, Elaine Malcolm, Lecturer at the UCD Michael Smurfit Business School; Paul Loughrey, Head of Insights at RTE; Ian McGrath, Marketing Media and Communications Consultant; Jackie Conway; Insights and Planning Manager, An Post; Aoife Sadlier, Global Innovation Marketing Manager Tullamore DEW at William Grant & Sons and Valda Boardman, Managing Director, VBPR a Marketing Network Group Company.
To attend the online event, tickets are €10 for members and €30 for non-members and are available HERE
The list of all 2020 winners are below:
Advertising and Advertising Media Research, sponsored by DMG Media Ireland
Radio 1 Fights Back – Proving that emotionally connected listeners drive advertising impact
RED C Research & Marketing Limited
RTÉ Radio One
Brand Development & Strategy
Trócaire: Bringing Overseas Charity Closer To Home
Core Research
Trócaire
Public Policy & Social Research
Insight Shaping National Public Health Communication Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic
MCCP
Department of Health
Customer Experience Research
Softening the Blow
Behaviour & Attitudes
Three
Product Innovation and NPD Research, sponsored by Exterion Media
Thumb Powered Pensions
Core Research
KBC Ireland
Analytic Impact
Checking the Financial Health of the Nation: The Bank of Ireland Financial Wellbeing Index
RED C Research & Marketing Limited
Bank of Ireland
COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth
Grand Prix 2020, sponsored by AIMRO
Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic
MCCP
Department of Health
