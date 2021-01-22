Research Excellence Awards’ Winners to Showcase their Entries

The winners of the Marketing Society of Ireland’s Research Excellence Awards 2020 will showcase their winning work at a virtual event on Thursday, January 28 January between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

MCCP scooped three awards, one of which included the overall Grand Prix award for its ‘Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic’. As part of the win MCCP was also awarded a coveted speaker platform at the 2021 ESOMAR Conference.

This year, the judges awarded winners in eight categories who conveyed excellence in areas including, Advertising and Ad Media Research, Brand Development and Strategy, Customer Experience Research and COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth.

The judging panel for the Marketing Society of Ireland Research Excellence Awards 2020 comprised of Judging Chair, Elaine Malcolm, Lecturer at the UCD Michael Smurfit Business School; Paul Loughrey, Head of Insights at RTE; Ian McGrath, Marketing Media and Communications Consultant; Jackie Conway; Insights and Planning Manager, An Post; Aoife Sadlier, Global Innovation Marketing Manager Tullamore DEW at William Grant & Sons and Valda Boardman, Managing Director, VBPR a Marketing Network Group Company.

To attend the online event, tickets are €10 for members and €30 for non-members and are available HERE

The list of all 2020 winners are below:

Advertising and Advertising Media Research, sponsored by DMG Media Ireland

Radio 1 Fights Back – Proving that emotionally connected listeners drive advertising impact

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

RTÉ Radio One

Brand Development & Strategy

Trócaire: Bringing Overseas Charity Closer To Home

Core Research

Trócaire

Public Policy & Social Research

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communication Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

Customer Experience Research

Softening the Blow

Behaviour & Attitudes

Three

Product Innovation and NPD Research, sponsored by Exterion Media

Thumb Powered Pensions

Core Research

KBC Ireland

Analytic Impact

Checking the Financial Health of the Nation: The Bank of Ireland Financial Wellbeing Index

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

Bank of Ireland

COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

Grand Prix 2020, sponsored by AIMRO

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

To attend the online event, tickets are €10 for members and €30 for non-members and are available HERE