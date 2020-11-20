Javelin Launches New Campaign for Toyota’s New Generation Yaris Hybrid

Javelin has launched a new campaign to help promote and reposition the new self-charging hybrid Toyota Yaris as an “exciting, stylish, and sustainable choice for a younger urban audience.”

According to Darren McDonnell, art director, Javelin: “The Toyota Yaris is no longer a car you might associate with an older generation. It has street edge and we wanted to showcase this whilst creating reappraisal among a younger audience. We chose to take the viewer on a night drive, capturing glimpses of an electrified landscape that mirror the energy and vibrancy of the car.”

Javelin partnered with Wannabe @ Element to bring their vision to life. “A night shoot in Covid times has its challenges” says Orla Hickey, head of client service at Javelin “but we worked with a really tight and talented team who were dedicated and passionate about getting this project over the line.”

Zoë Bradley, marketing communications & PR Manager at Toyota Ireland, adds: “The Yaris is a well-known and much-loved car in the Toyota range but hadn’t been part of the consideration set for the younger audience. With cutting edge self-charging hybrid electric technology and a dynamic new look, we wanted to position the Yaris as the only option for our free spirted audience looking for a progressive car that looks good and also does good for the environment. We are delighted to launch it with such a visually appealing and engaging piece of communication.”

Credits:

Toyota Ireland

Marketing Director: Michael Gaynor

Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Toyota Ireland: Zoë Bradley

Javelin Dublin

Head of Client Services: Orla Hickey

Account Director: Aoife Hearne

Art Director: Darren McDonnell

Copywriter: Ben Razey

Media: Aoife Hofler, Roisin Shaw

Production Wannabe @ Element Post

Director: Colum Maguire

Producer: John Sullivan

DOP: Aidan Gault

Post-Production: Element

Offline Editor: Amy O’Connell

Online: Diarmuid Kelly

VFX: Stephen Bowen

Motion Graphics: Sam Lynch

Colourist: Leandro Arouca

Sound design: Denis Kilty

Post Supervisor: Chriona O’Sullivan

Voice: recorded @ Beacon Studios