Advertising Industry Collaborates to Support BeLonG To Youth Services #ComeIn Campaign

This week is BeLonG To Youth Services #ComeIn campaign to promote Stand Up Awareness Week in secondary schools. Once again, BeLong To has teamed up with IAPI, RTE and multiple contributors to deliver the this campaign – a way in which people could show their solidarity and support for the LGBTI+ community during Stand Up week.

As part of this year’s initiative, the organisers wanted to give supporters a tangible way of coming in and showing their support by allowing access to assets that can be used by supporters and agencies in their own way as well as allowing them to create their own unique #ComeIn symbol.

Clients who donated their spots on 2FM this year include Bank of Ireland, Vodafone, Bord Na Mona, Pandora (Carat); Toyota, Lexus (Javelin); Coca Cola Ireland, Allianz Insurance (Mediacom / Group M); McDonald’s, Flogas, TG4, Liberty Insurance, Irish Life (Mediaworks); Volvo, Carzone, TJX, Jaguar Land Rover, Bord Gáis Energy, AIG Insurance (Mindshare / GroupM); Volkswagen, Audi (PHD); 48 (Spark Foundry); An Post, Kraft Heinz, AIB, Super Valu (Starcom); FITBIT, JUST EAT (UM); Permanent TSB (Vizeum); KFC (Zenith).

In addition, a wide range of services and time was given, on a pro bono basis, by the following companies and people: Sound and radio recording: Raygun. Post-production: ScreenScene. Film and Radio Voiceover: Sarah Jane Seymour at Voicebank. Artists: West Queer Art, Diarm Draws, Ciara Makes Things.

Leading the team this year was Cormac Dooley, Publicis as Project Manager and Rob Maguire, Rothco as Creative Director. The team also includes the following people:

Rafael Ferla, folk, Art Director

Dylan Newe, TBWA, Social Media & Content Manager

Áine O’Boyle, Havas, Strategic Planner

Clare O’Hanlon, Publicis, Head of Social

Jane Casey, Pluto, Head of Digital & Content

Manuel Yoacham, Starcom, Business Director

Mark Hughes, Carat, Senior Account Manager

Rachel Hattaway, Core, Media Manager

Fiona Field, Mediaworks, Deputy MD

So, we would ask you to get involved by using #StandUp20 or #ComeIn across social and visit https://www.belongto.org/comein/ to create your own unique #ComeIn symbol.