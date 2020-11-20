AIM Awards Online Showcase Set for December 3

Following the success of this year’s virtual award ceremony, the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) will be showcasing some of this year’s winners on Thursday, December 3 at 10am.

Joining the live webinar will be Robert McEvoy, Allianz and Damien Hanley, In the Company of Huskies, winners of the Client Agency Collaboration Award; Joanna Kavanagh, Three Ireland and Louise Walsh, winner of the Public Relations Campaign Award and also by Nicky Doran and the team from Davy, winners of the Marketing Team of the Year Award.

Throughout the morning these companies will present their marketing success stories, by outlining their business challenge, the approach adopted, and their marketing response, which led to their achievements.

