RED C’s Breakfast Club To Address Brand Growth and Saliency

How brands grow will be up for discussion at the forthcoming RED C Research Breakfast Club 2020 on Thursday, December, 10 at 9am.

The topic of this year’s online event is “How to Grow Mental Availability” and it will lean heavily on the Ehrenberg-Bass philosophy of understanding ‘How Brands Grow’ and will explain how they have used research to better develop and understand both ‘distinctive brand assets and category entry points, in order to maximise brand saliency for clients at the moments that matter.

RED C will be joined at the event by leading marketers at two of Ireland’s leading brands, Karl Symes, head of brand, Irish Life and Paul Dervan, CMO, National Lottery. In addition, Richard Colwell, CEO and Ciara Reilly, director at RED C will also talk about the research studies designed by RED C to help brands better understand these two crucial areas.

