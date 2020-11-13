Taste Founder Brings Experiences Back to the Home with New Venture

With the popularity of high-end restaurant home-deliveries increasing during lockdown, Avril Bannerton, the woman behind Taste of Dublin and Thrive Festival has launched a new venture that aims to bring high-end “experiences in a box” to Irish consumers looking for something different to the traditional hamper.

Called Éalú Experiences ( www.ealuexperiences.com ), the new venture offers a range of classic and limited edition gift boxes, which incorporate a unique video masterclass, in the form of a digital download. as well as the necessary ingredients and recipe cards required for preparation. Some of the top names in the in the Irish culinary and catering world have teamed up with Éalú. These include Ross Lewis, of Michelin starred restaurant, Chapter One, Dublin; Kevin Dundon of Dunbrody House, Wexford; JP McMahon, of Aniar, Cava Bodega and Eat gastropub in Galway; the model/presenter and health guru, Daniella Moyles as well as wine and cocktail experts Brigid O’Hora and Federico Riezzo. Over the coming months, Bannerton will continue to add to the gifting options available, sourcing new curated experiences from the wealth of talent throughout Ireland.

“As an expert in creating experiences through events, the motivation to create Éalú, was a natural progression for me. I always had it at the back of my mind to create an experiential ‘escape’ and putting it in a box. I wanted it to be something to look forward to with the aim of offering an engaging, high-quality experience which also provided the option to interact at home with friends and family. Essentially a gifting service with a digital solution, which is perfect for the time we live in,” says Bannerton.

“The pandemic forced the ‘pivot’ and gave me the time to reflect on how to continue in business so it simply brought forward the opportunity to act on the idea. I am aware that gifting in itself is not an innovation but the talent and curation of the selection we have available at Éalú Experiences, is unique and forms another way for me to help support the outstanding talent we have within our hospitality sector,” she adds.