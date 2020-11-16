Core Launches New Campaign for Airmedica Sanitizers

Core has rolled out a new campaign for Airmedica, the leading Irish brand in personal protective cosmetics, to promote the company’s first consumer facing product “Total Hand Shield System”.

The “The Power of Touch” campaign, which was shot and produced under strict Covid restrictions, communicates a simple but strong message about the importance of hand hygiene through a powerful visual metaphor that uses UV paint, powder, lighting and contemporary dance.

The ad was directed by Keith Hutchinson of H2 Films, choreographed and performed by Cork dancer Andrea Williams and features music by Irish musician, Talos.

According to Breffney O’ Dowling–Keane, market development manager, Airmedica: “The aim of this campaign was to launch the brand with a beautiful, shareable, thought provoking piece that would reignite diligence in hand hygiene as we make our way through another lockdown. Creating a campaign during lockdown was always going to be challenge. From the offset, the team at Core were fantastic to work with and had a clear understanding of our campaign objectives and were able to approach it a little differently with the digital angle.”

Liam Wielopolski, executive creative director, Core, adds: “We were tasked with creating a unique digital campaign on a limited budget. In order to create the ultimate impact, we used UV paint, powder and lighting in a creative way to highlight the efficacy of the new hand sanitizer as a powerful disinfectant against the coronavirus.”

Credits

Creative Agency: Core Creative

Production Company: H2 Films

Director: Keith Hutchinson

Producer: Jack Armstrong

Client Director: Jo Mullins

Agency Producer: Fiona McGarry

Senior Copywriter: Laura Fitzgerald

Senior Art Director: Darragh Julian

Executive Creative Director: Liam Wielopolski

Strategy Director: Jay Reid

Client Partner: Fiona O’Sullivan

Media Planners: Jamie Fulham, Ali Donnelly

Music: Talos “In Time” (composer Eoin French)

Dancer: Andrea Williams