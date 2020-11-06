IAPI Launches its Creative is Native Platform

IAPI kicked off its “Ireland: Where Creative is Native” initiative this week with an online event that was attended by over 500 people from the world of advertising and marketing.

As part of the launch, some of Ireland’s top creative work was exhibited and a new website, www.creativeisnative.com was launched to showcase the power of Irish creativity, a key focus of the IAPI initiative.

“Now is our time to take to the world stage with confidence. We have moved on so far from the subservient industry that bowed to London or Manhattan’s advertising prowess. No longer do international brand marketers seek creative expertise elsewhere as they know they can work with the global best, right here in Ireland. Brands such as Vodafone, Allianz, AIB, Jameson, Diageo and Toyota and many others are creating world class communications using Irish creative and media agencies”, according to Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

As part of the launch, Stoney also moderated a panel discussion with four leading creatives in the Irish industry, including Jen Speirs, Executive Creative Director, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, Shane O’Brien, Executive Creative Director, BBDO Dublin, Laura Halpin, Copywriter, Folk Wunderman Thompson and Sean Hynes, Creative Director, Bonfire.

“This is a hugely significant initiative for our industry. It has come about due to the goodwill and collaboration of like-minded people who understand the importance of establishing Ireland’s position on the world advertising stage”, says Sean Hynes, Creative Director, Bonfire and Chair of the Creative Council on the IAPI Board, who has led the initiative in collaboration with Charley Stoney, and other creative directors.

The launch of “Ireland: Where Creative is Native”, which was facilitated by Verve was recorded and can be viewed HERE