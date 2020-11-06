Irish Tatler to Be Free with the Business Post Every Month

Irish Tatler magazine, which is now owned by the Business Post Media Group, will be distributed free with the Business Post on the second Sunday of every month.

Irish Tatler is one of the country’s top women’s beauty and fashion magazines and it was acquired last year by the Business Post Media Group. The decision to include it with the Business Post on the second Sunday of every month follows on from the publisher’s decision to include Food & Wine magazine on the first Sunday of every month.

The magazine will be led by the experienced team consisting of Editor Sarah Macken and Jessie Collins with Elaine Prendeville overseeing the publication.

According to Lorcán Hanlon, Commercial Director: “We are delighted to be able to bring Irish Tatler magazine to our readers on the second Sunday of every month free with the Business Post and to our clients as new lifestyle platform for connecting with a high-end audience in print and online. Our brilliant team has delivered fantastic Irish luxury content for our discerning aged 30+ female audience for our November issue and we are really excited about what is set to come.