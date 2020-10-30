MII to Host Webinar on Consumer Trends Post-Covid on November 3

With Covid-19 wreaking havoc on consumer sentiment and likely to impact on consumer behaviours for a long time, the Marketing Institute is hosting a webinar entitled What matters NOW (post Covid) to the Global Consumer, on November 3 at 10am.

On hand to discuss the trends will be Simon Moriarty, director of trends, EMEA for Mintel.

During his presentation, Moriarty will focus on seven key global trend drivers: Wellbeing, Technology, Experiences, Surroundings, Value, Rights & Identity.

To register to attend the event click HERE