Pinergy Rolls Out New Brand Campaign to Support New Positioning

Pinergy, the smart energy supplier, has rolled out a new brand identity and new positioning. The re-branding, which was created by brand design house, Zero-G, is part of a significant repositioning of the energy’s business model towards supplying energy and sector specific insights that deliver clarity, impart knowledge and inspire meaningful behavioural change.

According to David Slattery, head of marketing at Pinergy: “We are very excited about the launch of Pinergy’s new brand identity. The team at Zero G has helped us to refine our market positioning and realise a new identity that is a real reflection of our purpose and our strategy as a business. We really wanted to hone in on the idea of energy with insight as our brand core. We believe this is a proposition that is unique to Pinergy in that we aren’t just a renewable energy supplier or a provider of innovative smart technologies or an energy advisor but actually all three. We want to partner with our customers for them to see real change in how they use their energy. The immediate change you notice in the new branding are the new colours and logo, but the changes are more about giving Pinergy an image that reflects who we are today. Pinergy is forward thinking and we are a champion for forward thinking customers. We wanted this to come across in the new branding and I think Zero G have done a brilliant job of doing that.”

JP O’Malley, insights director at Zero G adds: “Our research showed a real gap and desire in the Irish business community for insights to help optimise energy use. Pinergy’s unique skill is that their teams offer that insight to customers, as well as that, they help people to think about and treat energy as a resource, not just a commodity. That formed the basis for the new brand positioning ‘Energy with insight’, and led to a completely refreshed visual identity which more accurately represents that precision and expertise that Pinergy offers.”

Pinergy is supporting the brand refresh with a new website and a full through the line marketing campaign promoting its ‘Energy with Insight’ message. The campaign will run across digital, print and broadcast media for the next three months focusing on its target business sectors. The company has also secured a six-month media partnership with Newstalk as programme sponsor for its ’On the Record’ show, presented by Gavan Reilly and broadcast every Sunday from 11-1pm.