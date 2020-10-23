Gráinne Wafer to Talk About Diversity & Inclusion at MII Webinar

Gráinne Wafer, global brand director for Guinness is the speaker at the Marketing Institute’s forthcoming ‘5s Series’ of webinars which will take place online on Tuesday, November 10.

Wafer address the topic “‘Change in our business, Change on our brands, Change in our Industry” and discuss how brands can make a difference in creating a more inclusive and diverse culture & society. She will also share the five top lessons that Diageo has learned along its diversity and inclusion journey.

Wafer has spent over 20 years with Diageo working on a wide variety of brands, with local, European and global roles spanning communications, brand marketing, innovation and commercialisation. Most recently Grainne she was global brand director on Baileys and Roe & Co.

The webinar is open to both members and non-members of the Marketing Institute and to register click HERE