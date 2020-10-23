Carat Wins Grand Prix and Agency of the Year at Media Awards 2020

Carat was named Agency of the Year at the annual Media Awards which were held online this week. The Dentsu-owned agency also picked up the coveted Grand Prix award for its work with Aer Lingus, bringing the agency’s haul of awards to four golds, one silver and one bronze on the day.

Elsewhere, Core picked up Agency Network of the Year while Virgin Media Television won Media Brand of the Year. This year’s Sales Team of the Year went to DMG Media while Media Central won the gold in the Best Sales Initiative category.

This year’s Rising Star award went to Ger Hayden of Mediaworks.

Elsewhere, Clear Channel bagged two golds in the Best Research and Best Use of Data/Analytics categories while Starcom picked up the gold in the Best Brand Campaign for its Backing Belief with a Fair Mortgage campaign for AIB.

Other gold winners on the day included Mindshare, RTÉ, DAA, Off the Ball, Omnicom, Core and Hot Press.

This year the organisers added a new category to the line-up to mark the role media played in the Covid-19 pandemic. The Covid-19 Response category was won by Starcom for its work with An Post during the height of the pandemic.

Over 600 people tuned into the Media Awards 2020 online this week to see the winners of the annual event which received 286 entries. This year’s event was hosted by broadcaster and journalist Richard Curran. Over 40 judges took part in this year’s event with the whole process presided over by industry veteran Peter McPartlin.

This year’s Platinum Sponsor for the awards was DMG Media Ireland. Gold Sponsors included RTÉ Media Sales, The Business Post and DAA.

A full list of all the winners is available HERE