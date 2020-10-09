Huskies & Smurfit Kappa Box Clever with New Sustainability Campaign

In the Company of Huskies has rolled out a new campaign for the paper and packaging giant Smurfit Kappa. The campaign is aimed at encouraging more companies to choose sustainable packaging.

With the ongoing growth of eCommerce, Smurfit Kappa wanted to reinforce the importance of sustainable packaging, and the new campaign specifically targets the fashion e-retail market.

As eCommerce sales continue to grow, research shows that consumers increasingly want brands to act responsibly. One-third of consumers say they would not make an online purchase from a fashion company if they discovered the packaging wasn’t eco-friendly.

The campaign demonstrates that Smurfit Kappa is leading the trend of planet-friendly packaging while highlighting that sustainable packaging is the fashionable choice. To bring the campaign to life, the creative team positioned the brand in the heart of the fashion world by transforming it from a packaging company into a high fashion brand. The idea was to take something as simple as a cardboard box and present it in the same highly desirable way you would see a designer handbag.

The campaign was shot by an Irish fashion photographer – Sarah Doyle. It will run in national and international papers and trade magazines, as well as on social, digital and outdoor. As part of the campaign, cardboard handbags were distributed to influencers.

According to Damian Hanley, creative director at In the Company of Huskies: “If cardboard was invented yesterday, it would be hailed as the new wonder material. Smurfit Kappa is a B2B business, but that doesn’t mean you can let yourself off the hook creatively. We are tearing up the rule sheet. Positioning Smurfit Kappa as the label of choice for the fashion industry is a pivotal campaign in its communications evolution.”

Ruth Cosgrove, group marketing & communications director at Smurfit Kappa, adds: “Consumers want brands to consider the social and environmental impacts of their businesses.

This campaign highlights the important role of sustainable packaging in eCommerce and fashion. As a global leader, we wanted to demonstrate how we are leading the way in sustainability, innovation, and design, and Huskies perfectly executed and met our objectives for this campaign.”

